Governor Ron DeSantis Activates the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Business Damage Assessment Survey in Response to Surfside Condo Collapse
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gather information on how the partial collapse of the condo complex in Surfside has impacted the local community to ensure proper resources are available for response and recovery for the Surfside community.capitalsoup.com
