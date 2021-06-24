Cancel
How to report a player in Apex Legends Arenas mode

By Ethan Ken
gamepur.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends is a fun game with a decent community as far as online playerbases go, but that doesn’t mean it is without its toxic players, harassers and cheaters. This means it is important, especially in a long-lasting game mode like Arenas, to have an easy way to report players. The new and improved report system added in the Genesis Collection Event update allows you to report other players at any time during the round or match. Here is how to report a player in Arenas.

#Game Mode#Apex Legends#Text Chat#The Genesis#Hacking
