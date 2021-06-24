Cancel
Hutto, TX

Hutto Resource Center receives $23k donation from Infineon Technologies

By Megan Cardona
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 19 days ago
The Hutto Resource Center received $23,450 from semiconductor manufacturing company Infineon Technologies during a check presentation June 24. The center provides food for food insecure families, financial assistance, resources for other programs and funds for cancer patients, executive director Donna Jones said. It was awarded nonprofit of the year at the Hutto Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 gala.

