Hutto Resource Center receives $23k donation from Infineon Technologies

Prior to 2020, Darren Westenhaver said he found himself often explaining what remote work was; post-pandemic the term is ubiquitous. “The term I hear a lot right now is hybrid: a hybrid work life, where they do part of the time in the office, part of the time [outside the office],” Westenhaver said. “[Hamlet is] the perfect spot for that, too, because I have members who come here two days a week.”