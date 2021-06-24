Cancel
Video Games

The Surprising Final Fantasy Game Getting An Animated Series

By Helen A. Lee
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Final Fantasy" games have been around since 1987, when the very first role-playing title in the series was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System. In case you've lost count, players are now waiting for the 16th installment in the main series, which will be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive when it releases. However, as fans wait for more news about Final Fantasy 16, a more surprising new piece of information about the franchise has come out. A "Final Fantasy" game is being slated for production as an animated series aimed at 8- to 13-year-olds.

Person
Alex Donaldson
Person
Hironobu Sakaguchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Animated Series#Adventure Game#Final Fantasy 16#Cyber Group Studios#Square Enix
