Financial Reports

Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

By Syndicated Content
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Nike Inc quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out of the pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending its shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to athleisure clothing and comfortable pajamas, consumers are back to...

Medical & Biotechmix929.com

Qiagen cuts outlook on weaker COVID-19 testing trends, shares fall

BERLIN (Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing company Qiagen NV reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday but lowered its outlook on weaker demand for COVID-19 tests, sending its shares lower in New York. The success of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns has led to a reduction in testing trends, Qiagen said in a...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday blew past analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit as Wall Street's biggest investment bank capitalized on record global dealmaking activity. Global mergers and acquisitions activity broke records for the second consecutive quarter this year despite slowing activity among blank-check firms as companies borrowed...
Financial Reports94.3 Jack FM

PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on accelerating demand for its sodas in theaters, restaurants and stadiums as they pull back crowds following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The company’s shares rose nearly 2% premarket. The vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States...
Businessbostonnews.net

North America Air Purifiers Market Growing Demand Rapidly 2021 With Major Players Alfaintek Oy, Airfree, Blueair, BONECO AG, Dyson Limited

The latest research documentation titled "North America Air Purifiers Market" is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of North America Air Purifiers 2021 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current North America Air Purifiers Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2021 to 2027. This Research Report segments the North America Air Purifiers Market according to Type, Application, and Regions.
Businessmix929.com

China’s Alibaba to lead fund for startups in Greater Bay Area

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will anchor a fund for startups in China’s Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday. The fund will have a targeted size of HK$2.2 billion ($283.27 million) and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the company added.
Businessmix929.com

Japanese firms agree to sell payment startup Pring to Google

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese cashless payment technology company Metaps Inc and gas supplier Nippon Gas Co said they agred to sell their shares in payment startup Pring to Alphabet’s Google. Metaps said in a statement that it was selling its 45% stake for 4.9 billion yen ($44.39 million), while Nippon...
Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Goldman Sachs Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Goldman Sachs announced earnings per share of $15.02 on revenue of $15.39B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $9.96 on revenue of $12.04B. Goldman Sachs shares are...
Posted by
Benzinga

America Movil Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, July 13, America Movil (NYSE:AMX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
Posted by
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock rises after upbeat revenue outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. rose 1.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the information technology infrastructure management software company provided an upbeat second-quarter revenue outlook. The company said it expects revenue of $260.8 million to $262.0 million for the three months ended June 30, up from $246.0 million a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $256.4 million. The company said its N-able Inc. subsidiary is expected to report revenue of $84.8 million to $85.0 million, up about 16% from a year ago. SolarWinds is current projected to report second-quarter results on or about Aug. 5, according to FactSet. The stock has slipped 1.5% over the past three months through Friday, while the SPDR Software & Services ETF has gained 5.5% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.9%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report sales of $223.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $228.25 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Businessmix929.com

Amazon services down for multiple users – Downdetector

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 37,00 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon’s online store site, while about 280 users reported problems with the Amazon Web...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.70. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce sales of $766.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.70 million and the highest is $767.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.88 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Google bridges gap between CSP demand and revenue growth with Anthos

Over the past couple of years, there’s been a seismic increase in the global demand for cloud service provider infrastructure and services. Whether society realizes it or not, most of our activities online — from work to play and everything else in between — are reliant on web products hosted on the cloud. This soaring demand, however, hasn’t always meant increased revenue for the operators that provide these services.
EnvironmentNews Slashdot

North America Has Its Hottest June on Record

Really reaching for a specific metric to defang the claim there... Percent of hot days discards the severity of the days that are hot, which matters. It's probably the least useful metric I could imagine, and they probably took some time to find a threshold where they could conjure up a negative trend line to be suggestive. When they first get to any semblance of 'average' temperature, they cherry pick 'the afternoon'. When they finally get to actual average temperature, they finally have to relent and show.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Levi Strauss Forecasts Upbeat Full Year as Apparel Demand Bounces Back

(Reuters) -Levi Strauss & Co on Thursday forecast a strong full-year profit after handily beating quarterly earnings estimates as demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets rebound quicker than expected across its markets. Shares in Levi climbed 3% in extended trading as it also increased its third-quarter dividend by 33%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ChipMOS Revenues Climb In June, Q2 On Strong Demand- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Friday that its revenue for the month of June increased 32.3 percent on a year over year basis to NT$2,360.3 million or $84.6 million. On a sequential basis, revenue edged up 0.9 percent from May 2021.
Announcing IO-Link North America

Announcing IO-Link North America

PI North America, the non-profit member-supported trade association for promoting industrial networking technologies in North America, has signed a contract with the IO-Link Community, on behalf of the PROFIBUS Nutzerorganisation (PNO) to become a Regional IO-Link Interest Group (RIOLIG) for North America. The cooperation encompasses promoting the IO-Link technology, offering IO-Link member registration services, organizing seminars and workshops, technical training, and trade fairs, and managing the related product test and certification services and other technical support for North America enterprises and users. The IO-Link Community is committed to supporting RIOLIG North America in its IO-Link related activities by providing technical expertise, marketing materials, and expert presentations for events.

