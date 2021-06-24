Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legacies season 4 premiere date: When will it arrive on The CW?

cartermatt.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s epic finale (and cliffhanger), you’re going to want to know the Legacies season 4 premiere date. How in the world could you not?. The first thing to report here is a generous helping of good news — namely, that you are going to see another season on the air! That announcement was made a while ago, and it seems like the Vampire Diaries / Originals spin-off is firmly within the stable of the network’s reliable performers. There has never been an indication that the series is in danger and with that, we have to imagine that it’s going to be on the air for at least a couple more seasons.

cartermatt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Legacies#The Vampire Diaries#Episodes#What Lies Ahead#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Yellowstone Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, and More

We're all waiting for the fourth season of Yellowstone and wondering when we can return to the Dutton family melodrama and all those hot ranch hands. Yellowstone Season 3 left many fates up in the air after John (Kevin Costner) was shot, Beth's (Kelly Reilly) office was blown up by a mail bomb, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the target of a separate gunman attack. We are pretty sure that Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) is responsible for planning the attack on the Dutton family, but did Jamie (Wes Bentley) help? And did Beth and Kayce survive their attacks? What will become of the ranch if they didn't make it?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Premiere Date, Cast, Filming, Trailer

Fans will remember that controversial finale of Season 8 of The Blacklist. This is after news that Megan Boone wouldn’t reprise her role in future seasons of the FBI drama. The show’s creator has also left the building after creator Jon Bokenkamp also left The Blacklist. While some fans believed the show was over and done, the good news is that it is returning for Season 9. The writers are already busy ensuring that the upcoming season will be as good as the previous seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

SWAT Season 5 release date updates: Is there a new season? When is it coming?

With the way things ended at the end of SWAT Season 4, we need to see the next part of the story. When is SWAT Season 5 coming out?. There are so many questions about Hondo’s future on SWAT Season 5. During the season, Deacon and Hondo had to deal with some racist cops. Sadly, the force protected them with a slap on the wrist, so Hondo took bigger actions to get them kicked off the force.
cartermatt.com

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? What we know about season 4

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Last week’s episode left off with quite the big cliffhanger when it comes to Landon/Malivore — don’t you want to see the other side of it?. We wish that we had a chance to see another installment tonight but unfortunately, that is not...
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

Finally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2. First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)
TV Series/Film

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Sets December Premiere Date: Toss a Coin to See New Images

Hold on to your Witcher hats! (Is that a thing? If not, it should be.) Netflix has revealed that The Witcher is coming back for a second season this December. That’s right, in just a few short months, we’ll be able to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), getting into trouble on The Continent. During WitcherCon, Netflix shared some first-look images as well as the names of the upcoming episodes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 filming: Is it set to begin soon? New details

Are we going to see NCIS season 19 kick off filming in the near future? At the moment, signs certainly point to that!. In a new post on Instagram (see below) series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) made it clear that work starts up “next week” on the CBS crime show. Note that work doesn’t necessarily mean that the cast will be shooting, but everyone will be starting to churn out new episodes before too long. Mid-July seems to be the target production date for a lot of CBS shows, as we know that Blue Bloods is also kicking things off over the next couple of weeks.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Star Shayan Sobhian Teases Behrad's Origin Story in "This is Gus"

For the first part of its sixth season, DC's Legends of Tomorrow spent most of its time concerned with the fate of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). After she was kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale, the Legends started tracking down aliens in the timeline hoping to get information that would lead them to their beloved leader. Now that Sara is back, things are getting back to normal and in this week's upcoming episode "The is Gus" that means digging into the origin of another Legend, Shayan Sobhian's Behrad Tarazi.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: When could first trailer for final episodes arrive?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard the unfortunate news already: You’re going to be waiting a long time to see This Is Us season 6 on the air. NBC already announced that the final season will not be airing until 2022, and that leads to us asking the following question: Are we going to even see footage this year?
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Bad Blood" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bad Blood", the tenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, July 18 at 8/7c and it sounds like it will be a big one for Constantine (Matt Ryan). With Sara (Caity Lotz) back on board the Waverider with the Legends having spent the first portion of the season lost in space, things are getting back to what the team calls normal. For Constantine, however, normal won't be restored until he gets his magic back and that is sending him on a dangerous hunt for the legendary Fountain of Imperium.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Robin Givens Joins Batwoman For Season 3 Role Season

Robin Givens is poised for another comic book adaptation from The CW and Berlanti Productions, with Deadline reporting that the Riverdale actress is poised for a key role in the upcoming third season of the DC series batwoman. According to the trade, Givens will play Jada Jet, whose official character...
TV SeriesComicBook

Dino Hunters Season 2 Premiere Date on Discovery Channel Revealed (Exclusive)

After an impressive debut outing, the Dino Hunters crew is returning for an all-new season, with the Discovery Channel confirming that the series will return on July 30th. While the deserts the stars are investigating might now feel like desolate wastelands, they were once home to some of the biggest and most well-known beasts on Earth, with Season 2 hoping to uncover all-new secrets about the massive monsters, while also using cutting-edge CGI to envision what these dinosaurs would have looked like on their home turf. Check out a promo for Season 2 of Dino Hunters above before the series officially returns on July 30th on the Discovery Channel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy