Legacies season 4 premiere date: When will it arrive on The CW?

Following tonight’s epic finale (and cliffhanger), you’re going to want to know the Legacies season 4 premiere date. How in the world could you not?. The first thing to report here is a generous helping of good news — namely, that you are going to see another season on the air! That announcement was made a while ago, and it seems like the Vampire Diaries / Originals spin-off is firmly within the stable of the network’s reliable performers. There has never been an indication that the series is in danger and with that, we have to imagine that it’s going to be on the air for at least a couple more seasons.