Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Footage Shows A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Being Denied Entry Into Club

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are trending for reasons that might surprise you. Recent footage of the power couple has circulated from their Wednesday (June 23) date night, showing the chart-toppers not being allowed into a New York City bar without ID. Some report that the two were going to a Barcade location in Manhattan. In the clip, viewers can see a conversation take place between Rocky, Rih and security, where a woman’s voice can be heard saying, "I don’t know who you are." Later on, a male can be heard, saying, "You don’t got none of your business cards on you, boy?"

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

982
Followers
629
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Manhattan#New York City#Business Cards#Barcade#Gq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

A$AP Rocky ‘truly blessed’ to have Rihanna

A$AP Rocky feels “truly blessed” to have the support of Rihanna. The 32-year-old rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — admitted it is “amazing” to have his girlfriend by his side because it’s so “important” to have people around who want the best for him. Asked how important...
New York City, NYElle

A$AP Rocky Literally Sweeps Rihanna Off Her Feet in New York City

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky appears to be a man of big gestures. Weeks after he gushed about how Rihanna was the “love of my life” to GQ, Rocky was filmed literally sweeping Rihanna off her feet and carrying her through New York City's Lower East Side. TMZ ran the video, which can be viewed below. The footage is a revealing and cute look at their relationship. According to TMZ, Rihanna and Rocky spent their Saturday night into Sunday morning partying downtown. They were spotted holding hands before Rocky lifted Rihanna and carried her down the street. TMZ's video was taken around 5:30/6 a.m.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can’t keep their hands off each other

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky had a successful date night at Barcade. The couple were photographed leaving the popular New York City bar on Wednesday with their arms wrapped around each other as they both had ear-to-ear grins plastered on their faces. For their night out on the town, the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Bad Gal! Rihanna Flaunts Her Toned Legs in a Black Mini Skirt While Stepping Out in NYC

Work! Rihanna showed off her toned legs while about and about in New York City. The “Desperado” artist was spotted arriving at the Bowery Hotel on Monday, June 28, rocking a black mini skirt and neon green blouse by British-Indian fashion designer Supriya Lele. Rihanna, 33, paired the look with some pumps, chains, stud earrings and ankle bracelets. For her glam, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her hair in a pixie cut, while her makeup was soft and dewy.
Musichypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky and Metro Boomin Are Cooking in the Studio

A$AP Rocky and Metro Boomin are cooking up something good. The producer shared several photos of them working in the studio, with Metro Boomin looking casual and Flacko all dressed up in a suit. Rocky’s suit and the pearls are very similar to the ones he wore at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival — where he premiered his documentary Stockholm Syndrome — meaning that the photos could have been taken as recently as June of this year.
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Can't Stop Bringing the Summer Drip

Another day, another Rihanna and A$AP Rocky style moment to put us all to shame. This time, our favorite couple effortlessly showed us how to ooze summer drip. The couple turned a New York street into a runway yesterday when Rih stopped by Rocky's office for a brief visit. Shortly after, the A$AP man was seen smoking on the sidewalk. For a pair that is naturally blessed with cherubic beauty, it's almost upsetting that they're also walking style lexicons. At the very least we can pore over them with admiration – and envy – and copy some style cheat codes for our summer wardrobe.
MusicNME

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shooting music video together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted shooting a new music video in New York City. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer. Appearing together...
ApparelHighsnobiety

A$AP Rocky's Outfit Shows He Isn't Scared of the Blazer/Shorts Combo

A$AP Rocky is riding a high. Last week, he and Rihanna finally took modern pop culture’s ultimate match for a public outing and had us all wanting what they had — a perfect couple’s fit. The confidence that can only come from such life moves is translating in A$AP Rocky’s...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Couple Style Is Unrivalled

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are powerful fashion influencers in their own rights – and as a pair, they pack a serious punch. Dating rumours were confirmed when the rapper dubbed Rih the “love of his life” in an interview earlier this year, and they have since enjoyed many #couplegoals moments in the public eye.
CelebritiesElle

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were Photographed Showing Non-Stop PDA on Music Video Set

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent Saturday shooting a music video together in the Bronx and acted very, very coupley in front of paparazzi and the project's cameras. It's unclear whether they were filming a video for his or her track, although it's more likely for a Rocky song, as the rapper spoke to GQ in May about being 90 percent done his next album All Smiles.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dreamed Up a Neon Block Party

We’re almost halfway through summer, and in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s rulebook, that means it’s time for neon fur. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship in GQ and have since been PDA-ing their way through the fine city of New York, were photographed in Queens yesterday, filming what appears to be an aspirational fire escape hang. The set was for a music video, likely for a track off Rocky’s aptly titled fourth album “All Smiles.” There were lime-Slushee-hued ushankas. There were jewel-tone grills. There was at least one joint. In an attempt to process it all, let us walk you through every fluorescent detail.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pull Up To NYC Studio In Rolls Truck

From the looks of things, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have grown inseparable, as far as they, their fans, and every tabloid in the world are concerned. And, in the world of entertainment, that's really all there is. For the first time in far too long, fans of the latter can take solace in the fact that she was caught headed to the recording studio out in New York City last night.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Film Music Video, Show Off Their Bright Side

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear to be mixing business with pleasure -- and they're not being low-key about it ... rocking some seriously eye-catching outfits. RiRi and Rocky appeared to be filming a music video together Sunday in the Bronx. You can see they're dressed to the nines with bright-colored furs and hats. Rihanna's colorful taste also showed up on her gemstone-filled grill.
New York City, NYBillboard

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Had Love on the Brain While Filming a Music Video: See the Pics

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were all smiles and cuddles while filming a music video in New York City over the July 10-11 weekend for an upcoming project. The two were spotted holding hands and hugging on the street, with the singer cloaked in a brown leather coat over a snakeskin corset and brown wide-legged pants with a satin yellow hair wrap, and the A$AP Mob member wearing a quilted black bomber jacket and pants set with a multicolored AWGE cap. In other shots, the two are seen sitting on a fire escape, with Ri in a fuzzy orange and pink coat with neon green heels that matched Rocky's fuzzy lumberjack hat (that his best friend and "Lumberjack" rapper Tyler, the Creator would certainly appreciate), white tank, jeans and Timbalands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy