Rick And Morty's fourth season ended with a big revelation that the Smith Family currently had two different Beths existing in the universe, one of which just so happened to be a space warrior that was living far more in her father's footsteps than her double, who remained in the matriarchal role. Though the identity of the "Real Beth" hasn't been revealed, and most likely never will be, Space Beth has become a popular character in the lore of the Adult Swim series, with one fan recreating the galaxy faring brawler using some spot-on Cosplay.