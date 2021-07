There’s plenty of anticipated video game adaptation movies coming out into the theaters which are seemingly taking more precaution to the source material. We have an Uncharted prequel film, a reboot to the Resident Evil film franchise, along a Super Mario movie. With the latter being something that we’ve known about for a good long while now, we haven’t actually received any details about what we can expect with this film. Still, it looks like we know just where we can watch the movie after its stint in theaters comes to an end.