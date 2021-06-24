Neighbor: I saw survivor of building collapse covered in dust

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida was as sudden as it was devastating. It took just a few moments for the 12-story residential building to come crashing down, but the cause of its fatal failure appears to have been years in the making.There were red flags, warnings, expert reports detailing serious structural flaws and visible damage to the structure stretching back more than a decade. It is precisely because the building’s state of disrepair was so well documented that some survivors believe the collapse was not some freak accident, but the result of negligence.As rescuers...