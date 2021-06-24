Biden Campaign Staffers Sue ‘Trump Train’ Drivers Who Harassed Their Bus

Former staffers from Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have sued the supporters of Donald Trump who surrounded their bus on a Texas highway in October of last year. The dangerous “Trump Train” maneuver, which the Biden staffers called an “ambush” but which nonetheless drew praise from conservatives like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), forced the Biden staffers to cancel their planned campaign event. Now White House aide David Gins, former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, and bus driver Timothy Halloway allege that Eliazar Cisneros, Hannah Ceh, Joeylynn Mesaros, Robert Mesaros, Dolores Park, and one Jane Doe and a John Doe “terrorized and menaced the driver and passengers on the Biden-Harris Campaign’s bus” in violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act, which prohibits election obstruction and voter intimidation.