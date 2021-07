Greatness runs in the Korda family, and Sunday was Nelly’s turn to take center stage. The 22-year old was the hottest player in the field entering the week after last week’s win at the Meijer LPGA Classic and was the favorite to break through and win her first major. Her hot hand travelled to Atlanta Athletic Club as Sunday’s battle with Lizette Salas felt like a coronation for Korda as she pulled away to win by three at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.