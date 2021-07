Lackawanna County Police were able to stop an exorcism in a Home Depot lumber section on Monday, PennLive reports. Authorities were called to the Home Depot at 3:26pm on Commerce Drive in Dickson City on Monday. Once they arrived, they allegedly had to escort a number of individuals out of the store for “bad behavior.” WBRE/WYOU reports that they people were performing the exorcism for trees that were turned into lumber.