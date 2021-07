There are storms in the offing for Minnesota Thursday evening, here's Novak Weather's latest look at:

– The potential for strong thunderstorms this evening over extreme southeastern MN/WI.

– More opportunities for thunderstorms and much needed rains across MN over the next 5 to 7 days.

– Everybody is praying for moisture and many of us should get some by next Tuesday.

