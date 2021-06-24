Online global health student joins with Samaritan’s Purse to meet the needs of children in Liberia

The Task Force for Global Health was founded nearly 40 years ago to advance health equity. Here is what health equity means to us. In 1984, only 20% of children were vaccinated. Those children primarily lived in high-income countries, leaving hundreds of millions of children elsewhere at risk of the exact same diseases although the world had the tools and the know-how to protect them. Children in poor countries were afflicted by preventable diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria, suffering painful disabilities and death simply because of where they happened to be born.