Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Online global health student joins with Samaritan’s Purse to meet the needs of children in Liberia

Liberty News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her career as an ICU nurse in Illinois, Liberty University Master of Public Health (Global Health) student Alicia Sperry has worked a strenuous schedule. But she has always carved out time to volunteer over the years with Samaritan’s Purse serving medical needs around the world. Her most recent experience was in Monrovia, Liberia, in late April, where she and nine other medical professionals assisted in life-changing cleft lip and palate surgeries for 28 children.

www.liberty.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynchburg, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Society
State
Illinois State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Charity, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberia#Global Health#Monrovia#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
The Cherry Hill Sun

Military family donates to Nemours Children’s Health System

On Monday, June 21, The Gaudlap family presented a check for $5000 to Nemours DuPont Pediatrics, Deptford. Alex and George Guadlap’s son Raymond is a patient at Nemours. Raymond is five years old and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two. In June 2020, Raymond was diagnosed with a rare gene mutation called VAMP2. Mutations in the VAMP2 gene causes neurodevelopmental disorders. Currently, there are only eight documented cases in the world so far.
Animalsanimalfair.com

Chimps in Liberia Need Our Help!

Sixty six captive chimpanzees on a small island in Liberia, Africa were abandoned by the New York Blood Center OVER A DECADE AGO and are STILL in desperate need of help in order to survive. This group of chimps were captured, breed, and used for research in Vilab II- a...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Student showcases healthful meals for children

Maranda Thompson, an MD-PhD scholar, is incredibly busy and eminently accomplished. She's won a handful of awards and holds a host of offices, including:. Student Impact Award for the College of Graduate Studies from the UNMC Student Senate;. A year-long fellowship with the Yale Ciencia Academy;. UNMC Graduate Studies Student...
Public Healthsaportareport.com

What The Task Force for Global Health Means By Health Equity

The Task Force for Global Health was founded nearly 40 years ago to advance health equity. Here is what health equity means to us. In 1984, only 20% of children were vaccinated. Those children primarily lived in high-income countries, leaving hundreds of millions of children elsewhere at risk of the exact same diseases although the world had the tools and the know-how to protect them. Children in poor countries were afflicted by preventable diseases like polio, measles, and diphtheria, suffering painful disabilities and death simply because of where they happened to be born.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Riley Children’s Health Appoints New President

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Riley Children's Health has hired pediatric healthcare executive Gil Peri as its next president. Peri most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Previously, Peri held leadership roles at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Samaritan OB/GYN Weighs In On Vaccine, Women’s Health

28, 65.7 % of Oregonians 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, in order to achieve Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s reopening goal requiring 70% vaccinations, we still need about 50,000 vaccinations to be given. Among the vaccine-hesitant, many women are at the forefront – putting off getting the jab as talk of fertility-related side effects continues to disperse on social media. 
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

July 12: Plumas Public Health reports zero new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 12, that there are no new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, July 8 Public Health reported nine cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola), three from the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley) and five from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).
Welch, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

McDowell County clinics celebrate Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month

WELCH — A McDowell County clinic plans to offer children’s eye care this coming August in recognition of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. Vision disorders can negatively impact a babies’ ability to bond with their parent/caregiver, their ability to explore the world by reaching and grasping, and also impede development of fine and gross motor skills, according to officials with Tug River Health Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy