Online global health student joins with Samaritan’s Purse to meet the needs of children in Liberia
In her career as an ICU nurse in Illinois, Liberty University Master of Public Health (Global Health) student Alicia Sperry has worked a strenuous schedule. But she has always carved out time to volunteer over the years with Samaritan’s Purse serving medical needs around the world. Her most recent experience was in Monrovia, Liberia, in late April, where she and nine other medical professionals assisted in life-changing cleft lip and palate surgeries for 28 children.www.liberty.edu
Comments / 0