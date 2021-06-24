Spend Your 4th Of July Picnic At One Of These Southern Tier Parks [GALLERY]

Fun fact, though it may be little know. I sold fireworks for years and years and have helped design hundreds of fireworks shows for backyard and neighborhood parties. I love fireworks and I love helping people decide which ones to get for their 4th of July celebrations. And, look. If you've ever walked into a fireworks store, you know how overwhelming it can be. There are thousands of options. There are dozens and dozens of 200 gram cakes available. There are tons of 500 gram grand finales. The packaging's cool, but what in the heck do they do? And there are endless varieties and brands of artillery shells. Yeah, you put them in a canister and light the fuse so they shoot up into the air, but what do they do once they get there?