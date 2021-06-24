Earle Ray, 65, of Monkton

MONKTON — Earle M. Ray III, 65, of Monkton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29. Born to Earle M. Ray Jr. and Annabelle (Chellis), Earle grew up in Exeter and Deerfield, N.H. After four years in the U.S. Navy, which took him around the world, Earle graduated from the University of New Hampshire and Granite State College, and began his career as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration. Upon retirement from the FAA, he worked as a teacher at Vermont Adult Learning in Middlebury. He loved connecting with his students as they worked toward getting their high school diplomas, and graduation always was a special day that filled him with pride.