20 reasons to be excited for 20-year-old Vasily Podkolzin

The buyout window may be open, but the more I think about it, the more I'll be surprised if we see much (any?) action on that front before the expansion draft. I'm sure every team is trying to get clarity on what Ron Francis and his crew are planning to do. And I would assume that the situation is fluid enough that nobody is hearing "No, we're definitely not interested in taking that player you're thinking of buying out." The Kraken's roster puzzle is interlocking, with every decision affecting every other decision. And I don't know that Francis can really start looking at putting those puzzle pieces together until after next Saturday's roster freeze, when he knows exactly what he's dealing with.