Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Oakland Black Pride Kicks Off History-Making Event Today With Queer Community Events

The Bold Italic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough inherently inclusive, Pride Month is still an overtly white-washed celebration — a 30-day revelry where cis-white muscle gays frequently cash in all their social cachet for Instagram sponsorships and OnlyFans cameos. (And we haven’t even touched on the corporatized “rainbow-washing” that’s now come with Pride.) But the Bay Area still exists as a pedestal for all-embracing queer happenings, homages, and honorings.

thebolditalic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#West Oakland#Pride Month#Queer Community#Onlyfans#Oakland Black Pride#Recreation#Youth Development#Black Lgbtqia#Blackness#American#Oaklandblackpride Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy