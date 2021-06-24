Oakland Black Pride Kicks Off History-Making Event Today With Queer Community Events
Though inherently inclusive, Pride Month is still an overtly white-washed celebration — a 30-day revelry where cis-white muscle gays frequently cash in all their social cachet for Instagram sponsorships and OnlyFans cameos. (And we haven’t even touched on the corporatized “rainbow-washing” that’s now come with Pride.) But the Bay Area still exists as a pedestal for all-embracing queer happenings, homages, and honorings.thebolditalic.com