In fact, before one of the newest addition to Boise's "Ribbon of Jewels" opened as a public park, it had quite a few different uses. Boise Parks and Recreation has posted water quality warning signs at Esther Simplot Park Pond 1 after the water tested high for the level of E. Coli in the water. While they haven't closed the pond yet, they are advising the public to use the pond at their own risk. In other words - it's summer in Boise. This happens every year and people always get upset about it. That's why we couldn't help but become a live action version of the Michael Jackson eating popcorn "Just here for the comments meme."