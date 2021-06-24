Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Center for the Performing Arts hires Kemer as vice president of programming

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmel-based Center for the Performing Arts has selected a longtime concert industry professional to be its new vice president of programming. Carmel resident Dan Kemer served more than a decade as vice president Midwest for Live Nation Entertainment and more recently as president of Live Nation Indiana, responsible for booking, promotion, artist relations and other functions for major concert venues throughout Indiana and the eastern U.S. In his new role, he will oversee booking and other programming operations for the Center’s three venues: the 1,600-seat Palladium concert hall, the 500-seat Tarkington proscenium theater and the black-box Studio Theater.

www.youarecurrent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palladium#Live Nation Indiana#Studio Theater#Center Presents#The Carmel Lions Club#Mokb Presents#Indymojo#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy