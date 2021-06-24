Center for the Performing Arts hires Kemer as vice president of programming

The Carmel-based Center for the Performing Arts has selected a longtime concert industry professional to be its new vice president of programming. Carmel resident Dan Kemer served more than a decade as vice president Midwest for Live Nation Entertainment and more recently as president of Live Nation Indiana, responsible for booking, promotion, artist relations and other functions for major concert venues throughout Indiana and the eastern U.S. In his new role, he will oversee booking and other programming operations for the Center’s three venues: the 1,600-seat Palladium concert hall, the 500-seat Tarkington proscenium theater and the black-box Studio Theater.