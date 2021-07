I took a long pause between writing the word ‘Audi’ at the top of this page, and ‘RS 3’ after it. Because this was nearly about the TT RS, and could easily have been about the RS Q3 crossover. Come to think of it, it could have been about the RS 5 or any number of other uber-fast Audis that aren’t the R8, which all suffer from the same affliction. They’re fast, attractive and desirable, but simply not as much fun to drive as they look like they should be.