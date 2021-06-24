Our Favorite Patriotic Shirts to Shop for Fourth of July

In 2015, Design Milk launched its first ever pop-up shop called The Milk Stand at ICFF to showcase and share talented, independent designers and makers who are flying under the radar making the coolest products, from textiles to wallets to planters to jewelry. Every year since then (with the exception of 2020/2021 due to the pandemic), we’ve taken the Milk Stand around the country and the world at design events and trade shows, highlighting what we believe is the best of the best in design. Each year we invited new designers and welcomed back old ones. To commemorate 5+ years of Milk Stands for our 15th Anniversary, we asked past participants to share their favorite memories: