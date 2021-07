Tammy Havekost passed asleep in her home in Hillsborough on the evening of June 1, 2021 after an extended battle with brain cancer. Born in Sewickley, Pa., Tammy was active and alert until the end, engaging in conversations with her witty humor and sarcasm until the day before she passed. Tammy started her career in the financial industry as a stock trader before becoming a high school guidance counselor. Tammy worked at Cedar Ridge High School for 18 years after moving from Greenbelt, Maryland, to Hillsborough. Tammy was passionate about working with kids, and tried to help each student she came in contact with have a better life. Tammy had a bright smile and ready laughter.