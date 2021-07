Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited and unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.The statue shows the Princess of Wales surrounded by three children, intended to represent the “universality and generational impact” of the princess’s work.It aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, as well the impact she had on so many people. The style of the statue, as well as the dress, were inspired by the final period of the princess’s life, as she thrived in the role of ambassador for humanitarian causes.In front of...