Patricia Wilson Deal

Patricia Deal, 84, of Ostrander, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ostrander Nursing Home in Ostrander, MN. She was born March 10, 1937, in Washington D.C. to Frank and Ruth (Kendall) Wilson. She graduated from Mount Lebanon Senior High School in Pittsburgh, PA. Patricia went on to nursing school and obtained her nursing degree from John Hopkins in Baltimore, and her master’s degree in nursing from Columbia University in New York City. She also received a master’s degree in Arts and Science.