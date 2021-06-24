Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Patricia Wilson Deal

APG of Wisconsin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Deal, 84, of Ostrander, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ostrander Nursing Home in Ostrander, MN. She was born March 10, 1937, in Washington D.C. to Frank and Ruth (Kendall) Wilson. She graduated from Mount Lebanon Senior High School in Pittsburgh, PA. Patricia went on to nursing school and obtained her nursing degree from John Hopkins in Baltimore, and her master’s degree in nursing from Columbia University in New York City. She also received a master’s degree in Arts and Science.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Long Lake#Nursing School#Ostrander Nursing Home#Columbia University#Plainview Chapel#Prayer Service#Schleicher Funeral Homes#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Patricia Louise Randig Taggart

Patricia Louise Randig Taggart, an eighty-seven-year-old, lifetime resident of Butler, PA, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born January 23rd, 1934, the daughter of Paul Charles Randig and Josephine Pearl Easley Randig (Pearl). Patricia was the younger sister of Edwin Paul Randig of Tamaqua, PA, and older sister to Jane Randig Connell (deceased) of Butler, Mary Ellen Randig Edinger of Zelienople, PA, Joseph Randig of Butler, Ric Randig of Warwick, NY, and Martha Randig Simm of Chicora, PA.
Bradley County, TNCleveland Daily Banner

Patricia Marie Seaborn Hope

Patricia Marie Seaborn Hope, 94, of Cleveland, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 28, 2021. She had lived all her life in Cleveland and was a descendant of Bradley County pioneer families, Gussie Jane Still and James David Seaborn. She graduated from Bradley High School and attended Bob Jones College in Cleveland.
Berea, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Patricia "Patty" Ann Philpot

Patricia “Patty” Ann Philpot, 69, of Berea, passed away, July 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Ken Felty officiating and burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Help us serve you better!
Phillips, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Fourth of July in Phillips a weekend-long celebration

A combination of old and new events contributed to a successful 4th of July celebration in Phillips this year. The holiday weekend kicked off with “Pip in the Park,” a performance of skits by Northwoods Players, on Friday evening in Elk Lake Park. The Price County Rodeo played to sold-out crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings.
EconomyRadio Online

NRG Media/Omaha Names David Adams as Operations Manager

NRG Media/Omaha promotes David Adams to the role of Operations Manager, effective immediately. He's been with NRG Media Omaha since November 2020, serving as Program Director for KQKQ-FM, KOPW-FM and KOOO-FM. In his new role, Adams will oversee the seven-station cluster while continuing the day-to-day programming of the FM stations as well as KOZN-AM and KZOT-AM.
Louisiana StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Edwin Edwards, roguish Louisiana governor, dies at 93

In Louisiana, a state notorious for colorful politicians, Edwin Edwards blazed for half a century, a near-perpetual neon rainbow. The former Louisiana governor and U.S. congressman, 93, who died July 12 of respiratory problems, was a brazen practitioner of the corrupt-politics-as-theatrics style mastered by the legendary Depression-era demagogue Huey Long.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Kids From Wisconsin pack the park

The Kids From Wisconsin performed to a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd at Veterans Memorial City Park on Friday evening. Admission was free but donations were accepted. Concession proceeds went to the Rice Lake Music Boosters. In the first half, the action-packed program featured music from the Ed Sullivan Theater, the House of...
SocietyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist John Sheirer: Signs of hope

After hearing so many conservatives falsely claim that Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization and that critical race theory teaches children to hate America, it’s understandable that a sensible person would be offended by a Facebook post demeaning George Floyd’s death. So I was deeply disappointed when a conservative...
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Patricia Schrader

Patricia (Pat) Schrader was ushered into her heavenly home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Pat was a humble servant, blessing many with her kind words and deeds. She often worked quietly in the background, attending to every detail — whether at work, church, or in the lives of the people for whom she cared.

Comments / 0

Community Policy