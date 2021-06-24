Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Back Creek Yacht Club Marks 20 Years

spinsheet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack Creek Yacht Club members celebrates 20 years of fun and friendship on the water. The Back Creek Yacht Club's (BCYC) founding commodore, John Campbell, pioneered the concept of a virtual yacht club in 2001 with the intent of keeping dues and initiation fees extremely low, while maintaining traditional club by-laws and activities. “We wanted a great yacht club without the overhead of a bricks and mortar clubhouse” says Campbell. The concept proved sound, and the club has prospered now for 20 years.

www.spinsheet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Friendship, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annapolis Yacht Club#Yachting#Cruises#Creek Yacht Club#Bcyc#Spring Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy