Back Creek Yacht Club Marks 20 Years
Back Creek Yacht Club members celebrates 20 years of fun and friendship on the water. The Back Creek Yacht Club's (BCYC) founding commodore, John Campbell, pioneered the concept of a virtual yacht club in 2001 with the intent of keeping dues and initiation fees extremely low, while maintaining traditional club by-laws and activities. “We wanted a great yacht club without the overhead of a bricks and mortar clubhouse” says Campbell. The concept proved sound, and the club has prospered now for 20 years.www.spinsheet.com
