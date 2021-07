An early version of MacOS Monterey, the latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, is now available. At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, we got a first look at the new software (also known as MacOS 12), and all of the new features that will arrive with it. These include AirPlay and Universal Control, which will allow you to use a single mouse and keyboard to move between your Mac and iPad for a seamless experience. The OS also adds in several of the new features found in iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime and Apple's Focus feature.