For the 2020 preseason edition of Bulldawg Illustrated, eight players that Georgia would rely on for leadership were chosen as college football headed into the unknown of a season shrouded in Covid unknowns. Before the season started, Jamie Newman had departed, and later in the year, another of the eight chosen (Jermaine Johnson) transferred. Pandemic football was full of weirdness. Here’s to a relatively back-to-normal 2021 season for this year’s leaders to work their magic.