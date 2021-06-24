Cancel
Music

Hitmaker of the Month: Puerto Rican Producer Tainy Is the Mastermind Behind Kali Uchis’ ‘Telepatia’

By Cata Balzano
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From Cardi B to Maroon 5 to Selena Gomez, artists are seeking out urban Latin music producer Tainy and his team at Neon16. And it’s no wonder: the Puerto Rican artist, who last year was featured in Variety‘s 10 Latinxs to Watch, has had a presence on the Billboard charts for 85 consecutive weeks and kicked off 2021 with a Grammy nod for the Dua Lipa-J Balvin-Bad Bunny collaboration “Un Dia (One Day,)” which he produced. Currently, he is reaping the rewards of working as executive producer on Kali Uchis’ first Spanish-language album, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).” The single “Telepatia” became Uchis’ first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, earning him the designation of Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Month.

Variety

Variety

