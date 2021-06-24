Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA...NORTH CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 459 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cross Creek, or 8 miles north of Citra, moving south at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Interlachen, Hawthorne, Florahome, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Cross Creek, Orange Springs, Hollister, McIntosh and Hog Valley.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross Creek, FL
City
Alachua, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Citra, FL
City
Orange Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Mcintosh, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Interlachen, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Hollister, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Central Marion#Eastern Alachua#Eastern Marion#Nws Jacksonville#Eastern Putnam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy