Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA...NORTH CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 459 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cross Creek, or 8 miles north of Citra, moving south at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Interlachen, Hawthorne, Florahome, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Cross Creek, Orange Springs, Hollister, McIntosh and Hog Valley.