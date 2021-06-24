Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will also remain quite warm with some locations not dropping below 80.

#Antelope Valley#Hot Weather#Valleys#San Luis#Heat Watch
