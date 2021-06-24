Mercedes U.S. data breach affects nearly 1,000 customers
(Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was breached on a cloud storage platform.
(Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was breached on a cloud storage platform.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.