Mercedes U.S. data breach affects nearly 1,000 customers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
(Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was breached on a cloud storage platform.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#U S#Data Breach#Cloud Storage#Mercedes Benz Usa
