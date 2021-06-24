Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHERN MOBILE...CENTRAL BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Bratt, or 6 miles southeast of Atmore. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Saraland, Bay Minette, Satsuma, Creola, Chunchula, Stockton, Gulfcrest, Axis, Semmes, I65 And AL 225, I65 And AL 158 and Bratt.