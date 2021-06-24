Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Clay, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Clay; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD...EAST CENTRAL ALACHUA...NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 440 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Cove Springs, moving west at 20 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Melrose, George`s Lake, Lake Geneva, Penney Farms and Putnam Hall.