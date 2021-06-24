Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Hall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ADAMS AND HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prosser, or 12 miles northwest of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Alda and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Doniphan and Grand Island.