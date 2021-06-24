Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near North Pass, or 30 miles southeast of Gunnison, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include North Pass.alerts.weather.gov