Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and more

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.

www.cnbc.com
