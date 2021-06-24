Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket. Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space company jumped 9% in premarket trading after CEO Richard Branson completed a long-awaited test flight to space on Sunday. It was the first spaceflight to date for Virgin Galactic carrying more than one passenger. Branson also became the first of the billionaire space company founders to ride his own spacecraft, beating Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.