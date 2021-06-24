Notre Dame Rocketry Team claims multiple awards at NASA Student Launch competition

A group of Lafayette Parish students – Team Phenomena – that was one of 20 robotics teams selected as finalists from 870 teams in an internationals robotics competition. Team 3616 Phenomena, from Lafayette, Louisiana, began in 2011, and currently consists of 20 student members (9 girls/11 boys) from six high schools in their area and 15 mentors. Though it is free to join the team, membership requires a passion to encourage others to promote STEM/Robotics (mentor through mentorship), and members encourage and recruit students who are passionate about STEM and robotics to be part of 3616. Team Phenomena is dedicated to spreading STEM and robotics awareness; creating a world where young people celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (and robotics). They continue to be a catalyst for culture change through hosting robotic tournaments, math tournaments, science fairs, community outreach activities, STEM camps, and virtual opportunities.