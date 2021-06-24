Cancel
MLB

Top White Sox Draft pick from every season

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Harold Baines was a top Draft pick in the first round for the White Sox. In fact, the Hall of Famer was the No. 1 pick overall in 1977. Fellow Hall of Famer Frank Thomas also is on this top pick list, as are six players currently contributing to the 2021 American League Central leaders. Here’s a look at every top Draft pick by the White Sox in each season, from most recent to back when it all began in 1965.

