Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top Moments: No. 25 - Browns defeat Eagles in 1950 without throwing a single pass

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

www.clevelandbrowns.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Unitas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Steelers#American Football#Bridgestone#Clevelandbrowns Com#The Cleveland Browns#Aafc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Baker Mayfield’s future with Browns could be determined with help from Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have yet to work on a deal that would guarantee the quarterback a longer tenure with the team. That being said, the general consensus from both sides is that there’s going to be an extension deal offered for Mayfield down the road. What’s certain for now is that Mayfield will be with the Browns for at least another season beyond 2021 after Cleveland exercised his fifth-year option back in April.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Elite defensive talent litters the top 10

The 2022 3-round NFL Mock Draft is upon you. This is an important time to get familiar with some of the names you could see in April. There’s no time like the present for a 2022 NFL Mock Draft. It allows us to get our eyes or ears onto college football players and 2022 NFL Draft prospects many have never even heard of. Mock drafts help us circle names at positions that we can watch for on Saturdays in the fall. It is not, however, a test of accuracy.
NFLSteelers Depot

WR Martavis Bryant: 2014 Draft Grade Retrospective

It’s said a draft class can’t be fully graded until at least three years after the picks are made. That’s why after submitting grades for every Pittsburgh Steelers pick made in 2021, I began going back through and grading previous Steeler draft classes beginning with 2018. Today continues the fifth class in that exercise, with the Steelers’ fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft: Martavis Bryant, a wide receiver from Clemson.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles’ top 10 players under 25

As the hot summer months relentlessly bear down upon us all, Philadelphia sports fans are tired of being pessimistic. The Sixers and Phillies have been hurting us for a long time, and perhaps as a result, there is a growing groundswell of optimism surrounding the chances of the 2021 Eagles, a hope and a feeling that maybe they won’t be as bad as some believe they will be. Maybe they can contend for the NFC East crown, a weak division with no surefire powerhouse.
NFLUSA Today

7 Philadelphia Eagles' single-season records that could be broken in 2021

Back on March 29, 1977, the NFL voted to increase the league regular season from 14 to 16 games, beginning in the 1978 campaign. The league went 44 years between adding regular-season games, but back in March, the league officially adopted a 17-game regular season, beginning this upcoming 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: Baker Mayfield does not play badly if he throws a lot

Colin Cowherd wants you to think the Browns are better when Baker Mayfield throws less. There would be some truth to the notion that the Browns, as a team, are better when Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to throw more than the usual. Where the lie comes from is the notion that the Browns are better because Mayfield is throwing less. No, that’s actually not true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy