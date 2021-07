Leesburg, VA., (07/12/21) – The Washington Spirit are proud to announce CVS Health will return as official health and wellness sponsor for the 2021 NWSL Season. The sponsorship reflects a shared goal of building healthier communities, with a focus on the health and wellness of women and underserved youth. CVS Health will be the presenting sponsor for all team youth community initiatives, which encompass discussions of a healthy lifestyle as well as nutrition, mental resiliency, skills challenges and other activities.