Your palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy—you’ve been driving for who knows how long, and you just have to park to stretch your legs for a bit. Skip those outdoor workouts and say namaste to road trip yoga; it’s all the rage with fitness bloggers nowadays anyways. These car stretches focus on the areas that get stiff, tight, and achy when seated for long periods of time, helping you get through your summer road trip pain-free. And the best part is, you don’t have to bend over backwards (get it?) to successfully try these poses. Life behind the wheel is about to get a whole lot more pleasant.