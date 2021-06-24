Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antigo, WI

Community Calendar for 6/28/21 to 7/5/21

antigotimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntigo Area Community Food Pantry June 30th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & July 2nd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for July will be – Beverages: fruit and vegetable juices (low salt and sugar), tea. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

antigotimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Antigo, WI
City
Maplewood, WI
County
Langlade County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Community Service#Pulled Pork#Community Calendar#The Food Pantry#Antigo St#Women S Bike Ride#Antigo Public Library#Knitting Crocheting#N11283 Dorr Street#All Elcho Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy