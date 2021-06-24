Cancel
ADOT reminds motorists of new laws effective July 1

By Lisa Tindell
Brewton Standard
 18 days ago

As motorists plan to travel Alabama highways for the Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Road Builders Association are making them aware of changes to a state law to protect the lives of road construction and maintenance workers. Effective, Thursday, July 1, 2021, the fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.

