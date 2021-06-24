ADOT reminds motorists of new laws effective July 1
As motorists plan to travel Alabama highways for the Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Road Builders Association are making them aware of changes to a state law to protect the lives of road construction and maintenance workers. Effective, Thursday, July 1, 2021, the fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.www.brewtonstandard.com