Unknown cause of bird deaths, illnesses creating mystery for experts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The unknown causes of some bird deaths and illnesses are baffling scientists and conservation professionals across the Tri-State. “So, it’s not every bird, it’s just certain ones that seem to be more susceptible to it, and they don’t know what’s causing it,” explains Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor Dr. Lindsey Walters. “It seems to cause neurological symptoms like seizures, as well as, crusty eyes, and things like that, so the poor birds are getting pretty sick from this and have been dying as well.”