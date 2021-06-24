Cancel
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Ups Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney & Jennifer Sharron To Executive Producers

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 18 days ago
Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron have been promoted to executive producers of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! All three had been co-EPs. The news comes five months after JKL executive producer Sharon Hoffman exited the show. She had taken over as EP from 14-year showrunner Jill Leiderman last summer.

