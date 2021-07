The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with veteran guard David DeCastro last week. In doing so, they listed his termination with the non-football injury tag. DeCastro will reportedly now need a third ankle surgery in the coming weeks, on the heels of him having a second one prior to last season. While DeCastro’s ankle reportedly bothered him most of last season, he was never listed on the team’s injury report with that particular body part alignment. Because of that, many are now wondering if the Steelers violated injury report rules last season.