Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.