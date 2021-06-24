The 10 Best New Songs

Lady A's new project, What A Song Can Do (Chapter One), features seven new songs all written during the pandemic last year. This smaller collection is a change for the trio, but as Dave Haywood tells us, they wanted to shake things up a little and give fans a new way to consume their music. ["We were just looking for new ways to engage the fans, and so we were thinking, how can we make an emphasis on this batch of songs, which basically are sort of our diaries of what we all went through in 2020. We want to make this first chapter really personal about what we went through. Just when they kind of consume that music? There's still another part of the story that they get to hear and then they can really focus on that next chapter. So, you know, I mean, we've been doing this 15 years. I think we're looking for ways to just kind of mix it up and let the fans have sort of different moments."] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC: . . . of different moments.)