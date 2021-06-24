The 10 Best New Songs

Cancel
By Jade Gomez & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, we ran our best albums and songs of 2021 so far lists recently. Yes, it may be overwhelming. Do we care? No, because good music doesn’t stop for anyone and it is our duty to bestow upon you the week’s best tracks. Some old friends have returned with bangers in hand, such as Quicksand’s “Missile Command,” or Majid Jordan’s righteous return with “Been Through That.” There’s some newcomers, too, like Geese’s explosive debut single “Disco” that has the Paste staff buzzing with excitement. Sit back and relax for your regularly scheduled programming, and enjoy our picks for our favorite songs of the week.

